Next Article
Zydus launches generic pet drug: Why this is a big deal
Business
Zydus Lifesciences recently launched an FDA-approved generic drug that helps older and spayed female dogs with urinary issues.
The medicine, from their animal health arm ZyVet, is a big move into the rarely explored world of generic pet meds—and it's all about making treatments more affordable for pet parents.
Generic pet meds are rare
Most animal drugs in the US don't have cheaper generic versions—less than 20%, actually.
By stepping in, ZyVet is helping vets offer cost-friendly care and making it easier for people to look after their pets.
Even though Zydus shares dipped slightly (down 0.8% to ₹1,036.70 on the BSE), investors are still interested thanks to this smart push into animal generics and accessible vet solutions.