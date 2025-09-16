Zydus launches generic pet drug: Why this is a big deal

Generic pet meds are rare

Most animal drugs in the US don't have cheaper generic versions—less than 20%, actually.

By stepping in, ZyVet is helping vets offer cost-friendly care and making it easier for people to look after their pets.

Even though Zydus shares dipped slightly (down 0.8% to ₹1,036.70 on the BSE), investors are still interested thanks to this smart push into animal generics and accessible vet solutions.