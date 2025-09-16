Sensex gains 50 points, Nifty hovers near 25,100

If you're following stocks or just curious about market vibes, today's flat start shows people are cautious—big global decisions are in the air. Analyst Prashanth Tapse pointed out that Nifty is sticking close to its 100-day average, while Anand James flagged possible short-term ups and downs with support around 24,700.

Stocks in focus today

Some big names like UltraTech Cement and Maruti Suzuki saw early gains, while Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel lagged behind.

Meanwhile, gains in other global equity gages were noted, and all eyes remain on the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting.

Keep an eye on stocks like Adani Enterprises and Wipro as regulatory news keeps shaping investor mood.