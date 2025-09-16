Sensex gains 50 points, Nifty hovers near 25,100
Indian stock markets started off quietly this Tuesday, with the Sensex inching up about 50 points and the Nifty hovering near 25,100.
Investors are playing it safe as they wait for updates on US-India trade negotiations and a big policy call from the US Federal Reserve.
Analyst views: What to expect
If you're following stocks or just curious about market vibes, today's flat start shows people are cautious—big global decisions are in the air.
Analyst Prashanth Tapse pointed out that Nifty is sticking close to its 100-day average, while Anand James flagged possible short-term ups and downs with support around 24,700.
Stocks in focus today
Some big names like UltraTech Cement and Maruti Suzuki saw early gains, while Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel lagged behind.
Meanwhile, gains in other global equity gages were noted, and all eyes remain on the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting.
Keep an eye on stocks like Adani Enterprises and Wipro as regulatory news keeps shaping investor mood.