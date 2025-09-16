Next Article
Gurugram: Ayurvedic doctor dies in road accident
India
Dr. Deep Narayan, a 37-year-old Ayurvedic doctor from Palam Vihar, tragically died late Sunday night when the SUV he was riding in hit a divider on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway.
The accident happened around 11:30pm near pillar 58-59 after the driver, Kamal, lost control of his Mahindra Scorpio.
Police investigating cause of crash
Narayan ran his own Ayurvedic clinic in Palam Vihar and lived in Dharam Colony.
He was traveling with two friends—Kamal and Rahul—who both escaped with minor injuries thanks to the front airbags.
Police, led by ASI Sanjeet Kumar, are investigating what caused the crash.