Jadavpur University student murder probe: Police file charges against students
Kolkata Police have filed murder and conspiracy charges after the death of Anamika Mondal, a 21-year-old English honors student at Jadavpur University.
Her body was found in a campus pond on September 11, 2024.
The case was first seen as an accidental drowning but turned into a homicide investigation after her father alleged she was pushed during a university festival.
No arrests have been made so far
Investigators have seized Anamika's phone and are questioning four students who were with her during her last hours; her father suspects someone from her friend circle might be involved.
CCTV footage is under review and forensic tests are ongoing, but no arrests have been made as of September 15.
Anamika last spoke to her mother around 9pm before being found unconscious about an hour later and declared dead at the hospital.