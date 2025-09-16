Jadavpur University student murder probe: Police file charges against students

No arrests have been made so far

Investigators have seized Anamika's phone and are questioning four students who were with her during her last hours; her father suspects someone from her friend circle might be involved.

CCTV footage is under review and forensic tests are ongoing, but no arrests have been made as of September 15.

Anamika last spoke to her mother around 9pm before being found unconscious about an hour later and declared dead at the hospital.