IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in Chennai from tomorrow

Waterlogging, traffic jams likely; stay cautious

Recent temperatures in Chennai have ranged from 34.2°C to 34.9°C, and the city is known for its humidity in September, but this week's storms could bring waterlogging and even some local flooding in low-lying spots.

Commuters might face traffic jams, and the lightning risk is real—so it's smart to stay cautious until the weather settles after the 19th.