IMD warns of thunderstorms, heavy rain in Chennai from tomorrow
Heads up, Chennai! The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert from September 17-19.
Expect thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to heavy rain—especially after today's lighter showers and cloudy skies.
Things should calm down a bit with steady rain by September 20-21.
Waterlogging, traffic jams likely; stay cautious
Recent temperatures in Chennai have ranged from 34.2°C to 34.9°C, and the city is known for its humidity in September, but this week's storms could bring waterlogging and even some local flooding in low-lying spots.
Commuters might face traffic jams, and the lightning risk is real—so it's smart to stay cautious until the weather settles after the 19th.