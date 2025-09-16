'Peeche Toh Dekho' star Ahmad Shah's brother Umer passes away
Umer Shah, the younger brother of child star Ahmad Shah, who shot to fame with the Peeche Toh Dekho meme, died on Monday due to a cardiac arrest. The news was confirmed by Ahmad on Instagram. "This is to inform the little shining star of our family, Umer Shah, has returned to Allah Almighty," he wrote alongside pictures of Shah. "I request everyone to remember him and our family in your prayers."
Shah, much like his brother Ahmad, had risen to become a household name in Pakistan. He frequently featured on popular entertainment programs, including Jeeto Pakistan and ARY Digital's Ramazan special Shan-e-Ramazan. The brothers often appeared together in coordinated themed costumes, and their lighthearted banter and playful antics quickly made them beloved favorites among the audiences.
Tributes poured in from around the industry. Jerjees Seja, CEO of ARY Digital, said he was "still in shock." While Mahira Khan called the news "Unbelievable," sending his family condolences. Apart from television, Shah was also active on social media platforms, where he frequently posted reels and short videos for his growing online following. The family had faced another tragedy in the past when Ahmad and Shah tragically lost their youngest sister, Ayesha in November 2023 due to health complications.