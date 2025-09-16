'Nishaanchi' vs 'Jolly LLB 3': Which film should you watch
Anurag Kashyap's new film "Nishaanchi" drops in theaters on September 19, going head-to-head with "Jolly LLB 3."
This gangster drama introduces Aaishvary Thackeray in a double role as twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo.
The movie is already making waves, especially since Kashyap said, "This time, the ending will be such, Javed saab, that I will earn money," after Javed Akhtar questioned his decision to make a film with a non-commercial ending.
'Nishaanchi': Cast, crew, story
Kashyap shared that he chose actors based on talent, not just big names, and had them prep for four years to really nail their roles.
Produced by JAR Pictures (Ajay Rai, Vipin Agnihotri, Ranjan Singh), the cast also includes Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.
At its core, "Nishaanchi" explores rivalry and redemption between two brothers—one upholding the law and the other breaking it.