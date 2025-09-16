Next Article
Pickup truck plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh, 5 dead
India
On Sunday night in Kotkhai, Shimla, a pickup truck veered off the road and plunged into a gorge, leaving five people dead—including four Nepalese nationals.
The driver reportedly lost control near Ramnagar.
Two others were injured but have since been discharged from the hospital.
Authorities promise support to victims' families
This tragedy highlights how risky travel can be in Himachal Pradesh's hilly terrain, especially for migrant workers.
Officials have promised support to the victims' families and are investigating what went wrong, underscoring ongoing concerns about road safety in mountain regions.