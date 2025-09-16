Punjab starts paddy procurement, but floods delay harvest

Flooded, muddy fields mean farmers can't reach their crops, so harvesting is running two to three weeks late. Only about 160 tons of paddy have reached markets so far, since many mandis are clogged with silt and debris. The government kicked off a five-day clean-up drive on September 14 to get these markets back in shape.

Paddy planted on over 32.5 lakh hectares

Paddy was planted on more than 32.5 lakh hectares this year—including nearly 6.8 lakh hectares of basmati—but the original estimate of 180 lakh tons is now set to drop by up to 15% because of flood damage.

To help out, the state has arranged a cash credit limit so farmers get paid quickly at the minimum support price of ₹2,389 per quintal.

A crop loss survey is also coming soon to guide relief efforts.