Next Article
Over 15.7L candidates apply for UP Police SI recruitment
India
The UP Police's latest sub-inspector recruitment drive has drawn a massive crowd—over 15.7 lakh people applied for only 4,543 openings this year.
Applications wrapped up on September 11, and competition is fierce as hopefuls aim to join the state's police force.
Exam dates, venues to be announced later
Most of the jobs are for sub-inspectors, but there are also spots for platoon commanders in the PAC and Special Security Force, plus new roles for women platoon commanders in Budaun, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur.
The first step is a written exam—UPPRPB will share exam dates and venues at least four weeks ahead so everyone has time to prep.