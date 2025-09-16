Dengue, malaria cases soar in Delhi: What's the situation India Sep 16, 2025

Delhi is dealing with a sharp jump in mosquito-borne illnesses this September. Dengue cases have crossed 600, and malaria numbers last year were at their highest in five years.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is stepping up efforts—like using drones to spray disinfectants in flood-affected areas—to help stop the spread.