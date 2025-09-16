Next Article
Dengue, malaria cases soar in Delhi: What's the situation
India
Delhi is dealing with a sharp jump in mosquito-borne illnesses this September. Dengue cases have crossed 600, and malaria numbers last year were at their highest in five years.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is stepping up efforts—like using drones to spray disinfectants in flood-affected areas—to help stop the spread.
Chikungunya also on the rise
Last year alone, 619 dengue cases were reported, with Central and Delhi Cantonment zones seeing the most. Chikungunya is also ticking up.
With post-monsoon season making things worse, officials expect more cases soon.
MCD is increasing fogging and spraying, and residents are getting alerts to stay cautious.