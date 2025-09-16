Next Article
Delhi Police bust camel-mounted liquor smuggling racket: Here are details
India
Delhi Police busted an unusual liquor smuggling operation where five men used three camels to sneak more than 2,000 bottles of illicit alcohol through forest trails from Faridabad to Sangam Vihar.
The accused—Vinod and Sunil Bhadana, Rahul, Ajay, and Saurabh—chose camels so they could move along narrow paths and avoid police checkpoints.
All five were arrested on September 11, 2025.
What will happen to the camels?
After the raid, the camels were moved to the DSPCA animal shelter on September 13.
One camel is being treated for a minor leg injury while all are under veterinary care.
No one has come forward for them yet—the court will decide their future as legal proceedings against the accused continue.