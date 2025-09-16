Dengue, malaria, chikungunya cases on rise in Delhi: What's the update
Delhi logged 62 new dengue cases last week—a slight dip from the previous week's 87.
September's total is now at 120, with malaria (62 cases) and chikungunya (9 cases) also on the radar.
Heavy monsoon rains and waterlogging are making it easier for mosquitoes to breed, so health officials are staying alert.
Health minister checks in on Delhi's readiness
Union Health Minister JP Nadda just checked in on Delhi's readiness and urged everyone to get involved—think community drives like Jan Chetna and Jan Bhagidari.
Hospitals are prepping extra beds and stocking medicines, while awareness campaigns are popping up on social media.
The general advice: keep your surroundings clean and protect yourself.
Officials identify areas to watch out for
Most dengue cases are showing up in Delhi Cantonment, Karol Bagh, Najafgarh, and Shahdara North.
Officials say staying vigilant—especially during this rainy season—is key to keeping these diseases in check.