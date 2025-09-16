Delhi's sex ratio at birth drops to 920 girls/boys
Delhi's sex ratio at birth has slipped again in 2024, dropping to just 920 girls for every 1,000 boys.
That's a steady decline over the past four years (it was 933 in 2020), and experts say illegal prenatal sex determination is still a big problem—even with laws meant to stop it.
Weak enforcement and the rise of unlicensed labs offering home-based tests are making things worse.
More insights from the data
The city also saw fewer births this year—down by nearly 9,000 compared to last year—and daily deaths have gone up.
The data also shows that moms who haven't graduated are much more likely to have larger families than those who have finished college—a sign that education plays a big role in family planning and gender balance.
Why this matters
This isn't just about numbers—it reflects real challenges around gender equality and access to information.
For anyone hoping for a more balanced future, these trends highlight why strong laws and better awareness matter now more than ever.