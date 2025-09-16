Next Article
Delhi to track Yamuna levels in real-time for flood safety
India
Delhi's flood response is getting a tech upgrade—soon, the city will switch from hourly checks of the Yamuna River to real-time tracking.
The goal? Spot rising water levels faster and help keep people safe during monsoon season.
How it will work
The Irrigation and Flood Control team will use smart sensors and software to keep tabs on water levels 24/7.
Drones might join in too, sending live video from flood-prone areas straight to officials.
With instant alerts going out if things get risky (like if the river crosses 204.5 meters), residents can get a heads-up sooner—and hopefully avoid last-minute scrambles.