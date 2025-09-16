Ludhiana flood victims still waiting for government relief
It's been two weeks since floods hit Ludhiana, but many locals are still waiting for government relief.
On September 1, heavy rains caused the polluted Buddha Nullah to overflow, flooding neighborhoods like Dhoka Mohalla with toxic water carrying industrial waste and sewage.
This not only damaged homes and shops but also contaminated drinking water.
Tap water contaminated with sewage
The flood wrecked essentials—Taran, a garment worker, lost basic supplies and went hungry for around two days.
Shop owner Poonam Chadda saw her groceries ruined and furniture rotting from lingering sludge.
With broken pipes mixing sewage into tap water, raising concerns about health risks, and people are stressed about higher electricity bills from running water pumps nonstop.
Some good news
Some good news: on September 15, Dharampura residents finally got relief after a blocked sewer was cleared.
But in places like Dhoka Mohalla, thick sludge and sanitation problems remain—so the clean-up is far from over.