Delhi's air pollution damaging Red Fort, study warns
A 2025 Indo-Italian study shows that Delhi's air pollution is leaving a black crust on the Red Fort's iconic red sandstone walls.
Built nearly 400 years ago, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is now facing faster damage from pollution, with researchers from IITs and Italian universities raising concerns.
Black crust packed with heavy metals like lead, copper
The black crust ranges from barely-there in sheltered spots to half a millimeter thick where traffic hits hardest.
It's packed with heavy metals like lead and copper—thanks to construction dust and car fumes—and sticks so tightly it can cause carvings to flake off.
Researchers recommend regular cleaning, special stone protectives
Researchers recommend regular cleaning and special stone protectives to slow down the damage.
They say catching these black crusts early makes them much easier to remove, helping keep the Red Fort looking good for future generations—even with Delhi's tough air.