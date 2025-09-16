Flood-hit farmers in Haryana protest, demand better compensation

Former CM Hooda highlights need for on-ground crop surveys

Many farmers say the ₹15,000 per acre compensation just isn't enough—they want at least ₹50,000 per acre and urgent help with basics like drinking water and medicines.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda called this year's flood damage significant, pushing for higher payouts and on-the-ground crop surveys instead of online reports.

Meanwhile, Haryana has sent ₹5 crore in aid to neighboring states also hit hard by floods—showing how serious things are across the region right now.