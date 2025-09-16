Flood-hit farmers in Haryana protest, demand better compensation
Farmers and landless workers in Hisar and Fatehabad are calling out the Haryana government for what they see as poor flood management.
Led by groups like the All India Kisan Sabha, they're demanding faster water drainage, more compensation, support for landless laborers, jobs under MGNREGS, and rations for families forced to leave their homes.
Protests included blocking government offices and handing over memorandums.
Former CM Hooda highlights need for on-ground crop surveys
Many farmers say the ₹15,000 per acre compensation just isn't enough—they want at least ₹50,000 per acre and urgent help with basics like drinking water and medicines.
Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda called this year's flood damage significant, pushing for higher payouts and on-the-ground crop surveys instead of online reports.
Meanwhile, Haryana has sent ₹5 crore in aid to neighboring states also hit hard by floods—showing how serious things are across the region right now.