Kerala to end monsoon with 15% less rain than usual India Sep 16, 2025

With the southwest monsoon starting its formal withdrawal from Rajasthan on September 14, Kerala is likely to conclude the season with about 15% less rain than usual—1,612.6mm instead of the average 1,888.2mm—even though the season kicked off early this year on May 24.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) still calls it a 'normal' monsoon since the deficit is under their 19% cutoff, but some districts like Idukki and Wayanad missed out on even more rain.