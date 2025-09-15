Rahul Gandhi honored at Amritsar gurdwara, sparks political controversy India Sep 15, 2025

Rahul Gandhi was recently given a 'siropa' (robe of honor) at Baba Budha Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar, which quickly sparked controversy.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) objected, saying their rules don't allow political figures to be honored inside Sikh shrines.

Gandhi also took a moment to pray for peace and prosperity in Punjab during his visit.