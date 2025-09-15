Rahul Gandhi honored at Amritsar gurdwara, sparks political controversy
Rahul Gandhi was recently given a 'siropa' (robe of honor) at Baba Budha Sahib Gurdwara in Amritsar, which quickly sparked controversy.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) objected, saying their rules don't allow political figures to be honored inside Sikh shrines.
Gandhi also took a moment to pray for peace and prosperity in Punjab during his visit.
SGPC chief announces investigation
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami announced an investigation and reminded everyone, "There is a complete ban on honoring any political personality inside any of the Sikh shrines."
He warned that staff who broke this rule could face strict action.
Former Akal Takht Jathedar's stance
Gandhi's visit—alongside Congress leaders Bhupesh Baghel and Charanjit Singh Channi—drew criticism from some Sikh leaders.
Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh questioned why politicians should receive recognition inside the gurdwara, highlighting ongoing sensitivities around politics and faith.