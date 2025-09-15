Bihar elections: 10.77L new voters added so far

Draft list has around 7.24 crore voters

The Election Commission is busy updating the voter rolls, adding over seven lakh new names and restoring nearly 29,000 voters who were previously removed.

The draft list now has about 7.24 crore registered voters after removing around 65 lakh names for reasons like deaths or duplicates.

Also, Aadhaar is now accepted as a document of proof for voter inclusion (thanks to a Supreme Court order), which should make things more accurate this time around.

The final voter list will be published on September 30, with a bit of time after for any last-minute changes before the November elections.