Bihar elections: 10.77L new voters added so far
Bihar's assembly elections are coming up, and so far 10.77 lakh people—mostly 18- and 19-year-olds—have signed up as new voters by September 15, 2025.
While that's a solid turnout, it's actually less than previous years (11.5 lakh in 2020 and a huge 24 lakh back in 2015).
Draft list has around 7.24 crore voters
The Election Commission is busy updating the voter rolls, adding over seven lakh new names and restoring nearly 29,000 voters who were previously removed.
The draft list now has about 7.24 crore registered voters after removing around 65 lakh names for reasons like deaths or duplicates.
Also, Aadhaar is now accepted as a document of proof for voter inclusion (thanks to a Supreme Court order), which should make things more accurate this time around.
The final voter list will be published on September 30, with a bit of time after for any last-minute changes before the November elections.