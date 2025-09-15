NCR's 1st RRTS corridor to open on September 17 India Sep 15, 2025

The new Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to open on September 17, 2025.

This high-speed train line will let you zip between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut in under an hour—no more long commutes!

Trains will show up every 15 minutes and briefly reach speeds of up to 160km/h on certain segments.