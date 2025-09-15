Next Article
NCR's 1st RRTS corridor to open on September 17
India
The new Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to open on September 17, 2025.
This high-speed train line will let you zip between Sarai Kale Khan and Meerut in under an hour—no more long commutes!
Trains will show up every 15 minutes and briefly reach speeds of up to 160km/h on certain segments.
Corridor uses Namo Bharat trains designed for speed and comfort
Spanning 82km with 16 stops from Delhi to Modipuram, the corridor uses Namo Bharat trains designed for speed and comfort—no seat reservations needed.
Built by NCRTC, these trains come packed with modern safety tech and are part of a big push to make public transport faster, greener, and more accessible for everyone in the region.