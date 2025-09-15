Modi's 75th birthday: How he transformed India in over a decade
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, marking over 11 years as India's longest-serving non-Congress PM.
Under his leadership, India has jumped to the world's fifth-largest economy, thanks to big economic reforms and an assertive foreign policy.
To mark the occasion, BJP kicked off a two-week "Sewa Pakhwada" campaign focused on community service.
PM's global popularity
Modi's birthday drew praise from global heavyweights—Donald Trump called him a "great prime minister" and friend, while Israel's Netanyahu and Russia's Putin highlighted his impact on defense ties and Make in India efforts.
Brazil even awarded him its highest civilian honor.
On top of that, a July 2025 survey named Modi the world's most popular democratic leader with a 75% approval rating.
Global yoga day
Modi isn't just about politics—he helped turn yoga into a worldwide movement after pushing for International Day of Yoga at the UN back in 2014.
Millions now join in every June, showing how his influence stretches far beyond government corridors.