Modi's 75th birthday: How he transformed India in over a decade India Sep 15, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to celebrate his 75th birthday on September 17, marking over 11 years as India's longest-serving non-Congress PM.

Under his leadership, India has jumped to the world's fifth-largest economy, thanks to big economic reforms and an assertive foreign policy.

To mark the occasion, BJP kicked off a two-week "Sewa Pakhwada" campaign focused on community service.