Will Shah Rukh Khan be on Kajol-Twinkle's talk show?
What's the story
Bollywood actors Kajol and Twinkle Khanna recently unveiled the trailer for their upcoming talk show, Two Much. The show will feature a host of A-list Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Vicky Kaushal. However, one name conspicuously missing from the lineup is Shah Rukh Khan.
Show details
'We asked him questions, he didn't answer anything'
When asked if Khan would be a guest on the show's finale, Kajol said at the trailer launch, "It's a rumor. Confirm it with him, wohaayega stage pe toh puch lena (ask him if he comes on stage)." Khanna added, "I will be honest. Shah Rukh came. We asked him questions. He didn't answer anything." She revealed they were disappointed when they realized they couldn't get his date and ended up using a cardboard cutout of Khan for bloopers!
Show premiere
Everything to know about 'Two Much'
Produced by Banijay Asia, the talk show will premiere on Prime Video on September 25. A new episode will be released every Thursday. Kajol and Khanna will be seen asking witty questions to their celebrity guests, giving viewers a glimpse into their personal lives and careers.