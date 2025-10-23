Chhattisgarh: Police officer booked for harassing senior's wife

Committee formed to probe allegations

A two-member committee led by Inspector General Anand Chhabra is now looking into the woman's allegations and Dangi's counterclaims that she harassed and blackmailed him.

Dangi denies all accusations and says he was pressured to stay in touch under threat of self-harm.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has promised a fair investigation and strict action if the charges are proven true.

The case is drawing attention due to the seniority of those involved and its potential impact on both sides.