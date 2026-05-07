Chief Justice Surya Kant weighs religious rights cases against backlog

Justices question jurisdiction over religious disputes

With nearly 93,000 cases already pending, some judges wonder if religious conflicts belong in civil courts instead.

Justice Nagarathna pointed out that interfaith marriages under the Special Marriage Act are about law, not religion, so maybe civil courts should handle personal rights issues from such marriages.

Justice Sundresh added that fighting over competing rights shouldn't sideline other urgent matters, hinting at a need to balance resources and priorities.