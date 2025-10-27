China bolsters airbase near Arunachal border, poses strategic threat to India

China's edge over India

Lhunze's location—only about 100km from Tawang—lets China quickly deploy fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones right next to India's eastern frontier.

Former Indian Air Force Vice Chief Anil Khosla called this a "serious strategic threat," as it cuts down India's response time and chips away at its traditional advantage in the region.

With China rolling out advanced drones and stealth fighters while India's upgrades are still years away, this signals a clear push by China to strengthen its position along the Himalayan border.