China bolsters airbase near Arunachal border, poses strategic threat to India
China has set up 36 toughened aircraft shelters and expanded its Lhunze airbase in Tibet, just 40km from the Arunachal Pradesh border.
This move is part of a broader upgrade of six Chinese airbases near the Line of Actual Control since 2020, aimed at making their air force more resilient and ready for action.
China's edge over India
Lhunze's location—only about 100km from Tawang—lets China quickly deploy fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones right next to India's eastern frontier.
Former Indian Air Force Vice Chief Anil Khosla called this a "serious strategic threat," as it cuts down India's response time and chips away at its traditional advantage in the region.
With China rolling out advanced drones and stealth fighters while India's upgrades are still years away, this signals a clear push by China to strengthen its position along the Himalayan border.