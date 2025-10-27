Cyclone Montha intensifies; red alert in parts of Andhra Pradesh

Fishermen warned to stay off sea

With wind speeds possibly reaching 110km/h and intense rainfall forecasted—especially for Odisha on October 28-29—both states are gearing up.

Disaster response teams are already evacuating people from risk zones, emergency systems are active, and fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until things calm down.

If you're in these regions, it's best to stay indoors and keep an eye on updates.