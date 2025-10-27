Cyclone Montha intensifies; red alert in parts of Andhra Pradesh
Cyclone Montha is picking up strength in the Bay of Bengal and is expected to hit near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 28.
The IMD has put out red and orange alerts for parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and issued heavy rainfall warnings and orange/yellow alerts for Tamil Nadu, warning about heavy rain and strong winds.
Schools have been shut in affected areas as a safety step.
Fishermen warned to stay off sea
With wind speeds possibly reaching 110km/h and intense rainfall forecasted—especially for Odisha on October 28-29—both states are gearing up.
Disaster response teams are already evacuating people from risk zones, emergency systems are active, and fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until things calm down.
If you're in these regions, it's best to stay indoors and keep an eye on updates.