Next Article
Chhath Puja 2025: Know Usha Arghya timings in major cities
India
Chhath Puja is back from October 25-28, bringing four days of rituals and fasting dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.
The highlight is the Usha Arghya on October 28, when devotees gather at sunrise to offer prayers—ending a 36-hour fast.
If you're joining in or just curious, sunrise hits at 6:30am in Delhi, 6:37am in Mumbai, 5:56am in Patna, and 5:52am in Ranchi.
More than just rituals
Chhath Puja isn't limited to Bihar or even India; it's a global celebration for Bihari communities everywhere.
Beyond the traditions, it's really about coming together—friends and families uniting for health, prosperity, and some much-needed good vibes.