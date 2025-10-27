Chhath Puja 2025: Know Usha Arghya timings in major cities India Oct 27, 2025

Chhath Puja is back from October 25-28, bringing four days of rituals and fasting dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya.

The highlight is the Usha Arghya on October 28, when devotees gather at sunrise to offer prayers—ending a 36-hour fast.

If you're joining in or just curious, sunrise hits at 6:30am in Delhi, 6:37am in Mumbai, 5:56am in Patna, and 5:52am in Ranchi.