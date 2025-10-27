Cyclone Montha: East Coast Railway cancels over 25 trains
Heads up if you're traveling in Andhra Pradesh—Cyclone Montha is set to become a severe storm by October 28, according to the IMD.
With landfall expected between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada, East Coast Railway has canceled more than 25 trains to keep passengers safe.
If you have travel plans this week, it's a good idea to double-check your train schedule and stay tuned for updates.
Key routes affected
Key routes like the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (trains 18515/18516) on October 27-28 are off the tracks, along with the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger (58501/58502) on October 28.
Several MEMU services—including RJY-VSKP (67285/67286)—and the Visakhapatnam-Guntur Double Decker (22875/22876) are also suspended.
East Coast Railway is urging everyone to keep an eye on travel news during this rough weather.