Cyclone Montha: East Coast Railway cancels over 25 trains India Oct 27, 2025

Heads up if you're traveling in Andhra Pradesh—Cyclone Montha is set to become a severe storm by October 28, according to the IMD.

With landfall expected between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam near Kakinada, East Coast Railway has canceled more than 25 trains to keep passengers safe.

If you have travel plans this week, it's a good idea to double-check your train schedule and stay tuned for updates.