EAM Jaishankar discusses Myanmar crisis, bilateral cooperation with Malaysia
India
On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with key leaders at the ASEAN and East Asia Summits in Kuala Lumpur.
He talked with Malaysia about the Myanmar crisis and progress in bilateral cooperation.
Jaishankar meets US, NZ leaders
Jaishankar's meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon show India is serious about building strong partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.
With talks covering everything from economic teamwork to stability in the region, these efforts highlight India's active role in shaping a more connected and secure neighborhood.