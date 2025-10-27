Chhath Puja: Sandhya Arghya today; know significance, timings
Chhath Puja's big sunset ritual, Sandhya Arghya, falls on Monday, October 27, 2025. It's the highlight of a four-day festival that started with Nahay Khay and Kharna.
Devotees fast without water and gather at dusk to offer prayers to the setting sun.
Ritual's meaning
During this ritual, people stand in water at sunset and offer Thekua, fruits, and sugarcane in bamboo trays (soop).
It's all about showing gratitude and embracing life's ups and downs.
The fast continues until sunrise the next day when everyone shares prasad to wrap up the festival.
Timing of sunset in different cities
The exact timing is tied to local sunset—Patna at 5:11pm IST, Kolkata at 5:01pm Delhi/Noida at 5:40pm Mumbai at 6:08pm Bengaluru at 5:55pm.
Other cities like Lucknow and Ranchi are close too.
Doing the ritual right on time is a big part of keeping its spirit alive everywhere!