Ram Mandir ready for visitors! PM to hoist flag soon

Temple designed in classic Nagara style

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag on top of the temple's spire this November 25, marking another major milestone after he led the consecration back in January 2024.

Around 6,000-8,000 guests are invited for this big day.

Designed in classic Nagara style by Chandrakant B Sompura and his son Ashish, the temple stands tall at 161 feet with nearly 400 pillars and doors decorated with images of Hindu gods.

The heart of it all: a 51-inch Ram Lalla idol in the sanctum—a new spiritual center that's set to draw crowds from across India.