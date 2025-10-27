UP doctor suspended for saying 'cremation' of CM, government
A government doctor in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended after a video showed him allegedly speaking about taking out the "funeral procession" of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.
The comment came during a recent Aam Aadmi Party protest over poor conditions at Birsinghpur Hospital.
Now, there's a disciplinary inquiry into the doctor's actions.
Dr. Prasad's words were 'highly inappropriate'
Officials said the doctor's words were "highly inappropriate and objectionable," violating rules that require loyalty to state leadership.
Dr. Bhaskar Prasad, who led Birsinghpur Hospital, has been suspended and reassigned to Ayodhya divisional office while an official inquiry is underway.
Protest highlighted issues like staff shortages, lack of medicines
Before his suspension, Dr. Prasad managed the hospital where the protest happened.
His statement led BJP leader Shobhnath Yadav to file a police complaint, resulting in an FIR against him.
The protest itself was meant to spotlight issues like staff shortages and lack of medicines affecting local villages.