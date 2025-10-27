UP doctor suspended for saying 'cremation' of CM, government India Oct 27, 2025

A government doctor in Uttar Pradesh has been suspended after a video showed him allegedly speaking about taking out the "funeral procession" of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government.

The comment came during a recent Aam Aadmi Party protest over poor conditions at Birsinghpur Hospital.

Now, there's a disciplinary inquiry into the doctor's actions.