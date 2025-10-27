Next Article
No more BS-IV trucks in Delhi during winter smog season
India
Starting this November, Delhi will block commercial goods vehicles from entering the city unless they meet the latest BS-VI emission standards.
The goal? Cut down on air pollution, especially as winter smog season approaches.
If your truck is BS-IV compliant, you've got a little more time—these can enter until October 31, 2026.
Who's affected and who's not?
This rule mainly targets vehicles registered outside Delhi that don't meet the new standards.
But there are some exceptions: trucks registered in Delhi, those running on CNG, LNG, electricity, or that already follow BS-VI rules can still roll in.
These changes are part of a bigger push by the Commission for Air Quality Management to keep Delhi's air breathable during its toughest months.