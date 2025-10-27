Ali Khan Mahmudabad moves SC seeking passport
Ali Khan Mahmudabad, a professor at Ashoka University, has gone to the Supreme Court to get his passport returned.
He had to give it up as part of his bail after being arrested in May 2025 for social media posts about Operation Sindoor.
His case has put the spotlight on where free speech ends and legal restrictions begin online.
Mahmudabad's case highlights free speech vs national security debate
The Supreme Court gave Mahmudabad interim bail but told him not to talk publicly about his case and to surrender his passport.
Now, with the state indicating it would not object if he provides his travel itinerary, his lawyer Kapil Sibal has asked for the passport back so he can travel—but he'll need to share his travel plans first.
The next hearing is set for November 18, while debates continue over free speech and national security in academic circles.