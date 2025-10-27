Ali Khan Mahmudabad moves SC seeking passport

Mahmudabad's case highlights free speech vs national security debate

The Supreme Court gave Mahmudabad interim bail but told him not to talk publicly about his case and to surrender his passport.

Now, with the state indicating it would not object if he provides his travel itinerary, his lawyer Kapil Sibal has asked for the passport back so he can travel—but he'll need to share his travel plans first.

The next hearing is set for November 18, while debates continue over free speech and national security in academic circles.