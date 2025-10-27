Digital arrest: President Murmu warns new IPS officers
President Droupadi Murmu told new IPS officers that "digital arrest"—a term barely known 10 years ago—is now one of the most dreaded threats to citizens in India.
She urged future police leaders to stay alert and compassionate as technology changes the way crimes happen.
Murmu explains 'digital arrest' scams
Murmu explained that "digital arrest" scams involve criminals pretending to be officials on video calls, using fear of arrest or asset freezing to extort money.
She stressed that police must keep up with tech trends, especially as India's AI use grows fast and impacts both crime and law enforcement.
The 2025 IPS batch stands out for its record number of women—62 out of 174 probationers.
Real power comes from integrity, says Murmu
Murmu highlighted how ethical policing and empathy are key for India's progress, reminding officers that real authority comes from integrity.
She encouraged them to support vulnerable groups and build a service culture rooted in fairness—crucial for shaping a modern, inclusive India.