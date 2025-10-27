Digital arrest: President Murmu warns new IPS officers

Murmu explains 'digital arrest' scams

Murmu explained that "digital arrest" scams involve criminals pretending to be officials on video calls, using fear of arrest or asset freezing to extort money.

She stressed that police must keep up with tech trends, especially as India's AI use grows fast and impacts both crime and law enforcement.

The 2025 IPS batch stands out for its record number of women—62 out of 174 probationers.