Fake universities in India, 2025 edition: UGC names 22 India Oct 27, 2025

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has just named 22 fake universities running across India in 2025.

These places aren't legally recognized, so any degree from them is basically worthless.

Delhi leads with 10 of these unapproved institutions, while Uttar Pradesh has four.

Some of the names on the list might sound official—like United Nations University and Spiritual University in Delhi, or Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith in UP—but don't be fooled.