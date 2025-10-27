Over 2.5 crore passengers expected to travel by train this Diwali India Oct 27, 2025

This festive season, Indian Railways is expecting a massive rush—over 2.5 crore people are set to travel by train across India by the end of Diwali, Durga Puja, and Chhath in 2024.

By late October alone, more than 1.5 crore passengers had already hit the tracks.

To keep up, the railways rolled out over 12,000 special trains this year (a big jump from only a few hundred earlier), mainly operating from states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Gujarat, and the Northeastern states.