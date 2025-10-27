Delhi riots case: SC slams police over pending bail pleas
The Supreme Court has criticized the Delhi Police for not responding to bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and three others accused in relation to the 2020 North East Delhi riots. The court, headed by Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria, was hearing the pleas related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots case. The court said that it had earlier given the police sufficient time to file their replies, but they failed to do so.
SC refused to grant Raju's request for more time
During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju sought two more weeks to respond to the pleas. However, the court turned down his request. "No, no, argue day after with counter. Mr [Kapil] Sibal said before Diwali, and we said no," it said. The court then adjourned the matter till Friday after Raju insisted on more time. The bench also noted that the accused have been in jail for nearly five years without trial.
What is the case against Khalid, Imam, others
Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Meeran Haider had challenged the Delhi High Court's September 2 order denying them bail. The high court had rejected their pleas, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations couldn't be allowed. It also said that while citizens have a right to protest peacefully under Article 19(1)(a), this right isn't absolute and is "subject to reasonable restrictions."
The accused have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly masterminding the February 2020 riots. The violence left 53 dead and over 700 injured during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. They have denied all allegations and moved the High Court after their bail pleas were rejected by a trial court.