Delhi riots case: SC slams police over pending bail pleas

The Supreme Court has criticized the Delhi Police for not responding to bail pleas of Umar Khalid , Sharjeel Imam ﻿, Gulfisha Fatima, and three others accused in relation to the 2020 North East Delhi riots. The court, headed by Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria, was hearing the pleas related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots case. The court said that it had earlier given the police sufficient time to file their replies, but they failed to do so.

Adjourned proceedings SC refused to grant Raju's request for more time During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju sought two more weeks to respond to the pleas. However, the court turned down his request. "No, no, argue day after with counter. Mr [Kapil] Sibal said before Diwali, and we said no," it said. The court then adjourned the matter till Friday after Raju insisted on more time. The bench also noted that the accused have been in jail for nearly five years without trial.

Legal proceedings What is the case against Khalid, Imam, others Khalid, Imam, Gulfisha Fatima, and Meeran Haider had challenged the Delhi High Court's September 2 order denying them bail. The high court had rejected their pleas, saying "conspiratorial" violence under the garb of demonstrations couldn't be allowed. It also said that while citizens have a right to protest peacefully under Article 19(1)(a), this right isn't absolute and is "subject to reasonable restrictions."