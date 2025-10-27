Justice Surya Kant to take over as CJI on November 24
Justice Surya Kant will step in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, taking over from CJI BR Gavai.
Since joining the Supreme Court in 2019, he's made his mark with big decisions—like weighing in on Article 370 and the Pegasus surveillance case.
Before this, he held key roles at the Punjab and Haryana High Court and led the Himachal Pradesh High Court as Chief Justice.
Justice Kant's notable SC judgments
Justice Kant has been behind some major moves: he paused the old sedition law (now up for review), pushed for fairer elections in Bihar, and worked to get more women into bar association leadership.
He's also balanced national security with environmental concerns—think Char Dham project—and ordered CBI probes into financial frauds, showing he's serious about cleaning up corruption.