Karnataka soldier's mysterious death: Wife, brother-in-law booked for murder India Oct 27, 2025

Taresh, a CRPF soldier from Karnataka, was found dead near Shiggaon in June 2025.

While the family was told it was a suicide, they grew suspicious after learning he'd taken out an insurance policy worth ₹3-3.75 crore just three months earlier, with his wife suspected to be the beneficiary.

Now, they allege Divya and her brother planned his murder for the payout.