Karnataka soldier's mysterious death: Wife, brother-in-law booked for murder
India
Taresh, a CRPF soldier from Karnataka, was found dead near Shiggaon in June 2025.
While the family was told it was a suicide, they grew suspicious after learning he'd taken out an insurance policy worth ₹3-3.75 crore just three months earlier, with his wife suspected to be the beneficiary.
Now, they allege Divya and her brother planned his murder for the payout.
Probe on; family demands justice
A fresh forensic report pointed to asphyxiation—contradicting the original autopsy—which pushed police to reopen the case and question Divya and her brother.
Investigators are now digging into financial records and digital evidence to uncover what really happened, while Taresh's family continues to demand justice and answers.