3 dead, 8 injured in bus-truck collision on Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway
India
A serious crash on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway early Monday left three people dead and around eight others injured.
The accident happened when a truck hit a Patel Travels bus that had pulled over after a minor bump with a car.
The truck struck from behind, leading to fatalities, injuries, and traffic disruption.
Police investigating the cause of crash
Police say they're looking into whether speeding, negligence, or missing warning signals led to the crash.
Authorities rushed the injured to local hospitals and sent the deceased for post-mortem exams.
Traffic was heavily disrupted as teams worked to clear the area and figure out exactly what went wrong.