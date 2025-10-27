Sabarimala gold theft: Cops trace stolen gold to Bengaluru
A big gold theft at Kerala's famous Sabarimala Temple has led to arrests and a multi-state probe.
Over 4.5kg of temple gold went missing, with the main suspect, Unnikrishnan Potty, arrested and, during subsequent evidence collection, police recovered gold bars in Karnataka and Bengaluru.
Now, investigators are following leads across Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu to see who else might be involved.
The bigger picture: Trust issues and political pressure
This isn't just about missing gold—it happened during unauthorized temple renovations that broke the rules.
The scandal has put a spotlight on how temple assets are managed and raised tough questions about trust in religious institutions.
With local elections coming up and the High Court stepping in for a full audit, there's growing pressure for more transparency and better protection of cultural heritage.