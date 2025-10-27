PM-Kisan 21st installment expected in early November
Over 10 crore Indian farmers are anticipating the 21st installment of the PM-Kisan scheme in early November 2025.
This program gives ₹6,000 a year to eligible farmers, split into three payments.
Although the payment was earlier expected before Diwali, reports now suggest that the ₹2,000 tranche could be released in the first week of November.
Advance payments to flood-affected farmers
To support those hit by recent floods, the government already sent out advance payments—₹2,000 each—to affected farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh (in September), and Jammu & Kashmir (in October).
States have been asked to wrap up Aadhaar and bank account updates so payouts don't get delayed.
Agriculture minister assures payment is on track
Even with elections underway in Bihar, officials say PM-Kisan payments aren't on pause.
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised the November payout is on track and urged states to finish up verifications quickly.
If you're eligible and your paperwork's done, your money should arrive soon.