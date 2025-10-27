PM-Kisan 21st installment expected in early November India Oct 27, 2025

Over 10 crore Indian farmers are anticipating the 21st installment of the PM-Kisan scheme in early November 2025.

This program gives ₹6,000 a year to eligible farmers, split into three payments.

Although the payment was earlier expected before Diwali, reports now suggest that the ₹2,000 tranche could be released in the first week of November.