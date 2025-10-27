Kerala to implement PM-SHRI scheme, NEP 2020 concerns addressed
Kerala has decided to implement the PM Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme, while stating it will only adopt those aspects of the NEP that the state government can implement.
The scheme aims to upgrade 14,500 government schools across India with new teaching methods and skill-building—despite earlier concerns about the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The move comes after months of debate over keeping local control versus getting much-needed central funding.
The state will adopt some NEP features
At first, Kerala refused to sign on because the scheme required full NEP adoption, which didn't sit well with state leaders.
This led to a freeze on important education funds from Samagra Shiksha.
Now, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty says they'll adopt some NEP features but keep control over what's taught in classrooms and textbooks—a compromise meant to balance financial needs and educational independence.
The expectation is that this will boost school quality and infrastructure without giving up too much autonomy.