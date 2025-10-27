Kerala to implement PM-SHRI scheme, NEP 2020 concerns addressed

The state will adopt some NEP features

At first, Kerala refused to sign on because the scheme required full NEP adoption, which didn't sit well with state leaders.

This led to a freeze on important education funds from Samagra Shiksha.

Now, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty says they'll adopt some NEP features but keep control over what's taught in classrooms and textbooks—a compromise meant to balance financial needs and educational independence.

The expectation is that this will boost school quality and infrastructure without giving up too much autonomy.