Cyclone Montha to make landfall on October 28
India
Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada on October 28, bringing intense rain and winds up to 110km/h.
The IMD has issued red alerts for several areas, urging everyone to stay prepared.
Red alert issued in several districts
Heavy rain—extremely heavy rainfall—is likely in Rayalaseema on October 27 and 28, raising the risk of floods, crop loss, and service disruptions.
Officials are setting up control rooms, warning fishermen to avoid the sea, and schools have been closed in several districts in anticipation of the cyclone.
Stay updated and look out for safety instructions.