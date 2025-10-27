Mumbai doctor loses ₹11 lakh to e-SIM fraud
A Mumbai doctor recently lost almost ₹11 lakh after a scammer, pretending to be from his mobile provider, offered help with an e-SIM upgrade.
Trusting the call, the doctor followed instructions and shared an OTP—giving the fraudster access to his bank account.
Scammers used fake telecom identities to collect OTPs
The scammers used fake telecom identities to collect OTPs and set up duplicate e-SIMs, letting them access victims' financial info.
Police tracked the stolen money to a hospital office boy in Pune who acted as a middleman, and they're still investigating how far this network goes.
Officials urge people not to share OTPs or personal info
Officials urge everyone not to share OTPs or personal info over calls or messages—even if someone claims they're from your service provider.
Always double-check requests directly with your provider before taking any action.