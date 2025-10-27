Justice Surya Kant set to become India's next CJI
Justice Surya Kant will step in as the 53rd Chief Justice of India on November 24, 2025, taking over from CJI B.R. Gavai.
Known for his landmark rulings on Article 370, gender equality, and major corruption cases, he's been recommended for the top spot thanks to his strong record in upholding civil liberties and accountability.
Justice Kant's career highlights
Throughout his career, Justice Kant has pushed for transparency—insisting on judicial scrutiny in big cases like the Pegasus spyware scandal and digital content regulation.
He's also ordered a CBI probe into financial frauds involving banks and developers and made sure environmental concerns were balanced with development projects like the Char Dham highway.
He'll serve until February 2027, with a focus on protecting rights and keeping institutions accountable.