Justice Surya Kant set to become India's next CJI

Justice Kant's career highlights

Throughout his career, Justice Kant has pushed for transparency—insisting on judicial scrutiny in big cases like the Pegasus spyware scandal and digital content regulation.

He's also ordered a CBI probe into financial frauds involving banks and developers and made sure environmental concerns were balanced with development projects like the Char Dham highway.

He'll serve until February 2027, with a focus on protecting rights and keeping institutions accountable.