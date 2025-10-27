Next Article
BSF seizes 5.3kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan in Jammu
India
The Border Security Force (BSF) just intercepted a heroin smuggling attempt in Jammu's R S Pura sector.
Early Monday, acting on a tip, they found two yellow packets—packed with about 5.3kg of suspected heroin—in farmland near Village Bidipur.
The packets are believed to have been drone-dropped from across the border.
BSF promises to maintain vigilant presence along International Border
After the bust, BSF teams carefully searched the area for more contraband and called in local police for follow-up action.
The BSF said this seizure shows their unyielding resolve and constant alertness against smuggling attempts, promising to maintain a vigilant presence along the International Border to protect the region.